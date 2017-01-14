BREAKING NEWS: Justice Dept. Finds Systemic Abuses By Chicago Police Dept. | Full Justice Dept. Report | Justice Dept. Agreement With City | Investigation Fact Sheet  | Excessive Force Used Against Juveniles

Vasturia Leads No. 20 Notre Dame Past Virginia Tech, 76-71

January 14, 2017 3:44 PM
Filed Under: Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Virginia Cavaliers

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Steve Vasturia scored 20 points and No. 20 Notre Dame rebounded after blowing all of a 19-point lead to beat Virginia Tech, 76-71, on Saturday.

Matt Farrell and Bonzie Colson added 14 points each for the Fighting Irish (16-2, 5-0 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Virginia Tech had a 15-game home winning streak snapped. The Hokies (13-4, 2-3) trailed almost throughout, but went ahead 67-66 on a three-point play by Chris Clarke with 1:52 to play. But Farrell scored on a drive and the Hokies turned it over on consecutive possessions and the Irish converted, rebuilding their lead.

Clark had 21 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Seth Allen added 16 points and Justin Robinson 14 for the Hokies.

Notre Dame came out red hot, making 14 of its first 20 shots, scoring 17 straight at one point and building a 33-14 lead.

BIG PICTURE

Notre Dame: The Irish have won their five ACC games by a total of 23 points and seem unflustered in tight spots late in games. Vasturia hit huge shots in the first four victories and Farrell, jeered by Hokies fans for much of the day, made the steal and pass inside the final minute that allowed the Irish to go up 72-67.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies had to be delighted to be within 39-31 at halftime even though top scored Zach LeDay (16.6 ppg) was scoreless and No. 2 scorer Ahmed Hill (15.1 ppg) had just two points. Neither ever really got going, but Allen and Clarke picked up the slack. LeDay scored 10 and grabbed eight rebounds, and Hill finished with just two points.

UP NEXT

Notre Dame stays on the road and plays at No. 9 Florida State on Wednesday night.

Virginia Tech wraps up a three-game homestand when it hosts Georgia Tech on Wednesday night.

