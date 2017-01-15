2 Injured After Drive-By Shooting In North Aurora

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were injured in a drive-by shooting in west suburban North Aurora on Saturday.

At 8:43 p.m., a 21-year-old woman, an 11-year-old boy and other people were sitting inside a vehicle parked in the lot of a convenience store in the 1000 block of Orchard Road, according to a statement from North Aurora police. Someone inside a burgundy Chrysler car fired several shots at the parked car.

The woman suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to Presence Mercy Medical Center in Aurora with “life-threatening” injuries, police said. She was later airlifted to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, where she was in critical condition.

An 11-year-old boy received minor injuries from broken glass, police said. He was treated at Presence Mercy Medical Center and released. The other occupants in the vehicle were not injured, police said.

The shooter drove away from the scene but was found and chased by police until the pursuit ended in the 800 block of North Randall Road in Aurora. He then got out and ran away from police.

The suspect is described as a black male with dreadlocks wearing blue hooded sweatshirt, police said.

Investigators believe the shooting was not a random act and the shooter was targeting someone inside the vehicle. Detectives are still investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about the case should call the Investigations Division at (630) 897-8705, ext. 610. Anonymous tips may be left by calling (630) 897-8705 and selecting option 3.

