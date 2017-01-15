BREAKING NEWS: Justice Dept. Finds Systemic Abuses By Chicago Police Dept. | Full Justice Dept. Report | Justice Dept. Agreement With City | Investigation Fact Sheet  | Excessive Force Used Against Juveniles

Chicago Police Officer Charged With Criminal Sexual Assault

January 15, 2017 2:19 PM
Filed Under: Chicago Police Officer, CPD, Eugene Ciardullo, sexual assault

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago Police officer has been charged with having a sexual relationship with an underage girl.

Eugene Ciardullo, 51, faces one felony count of criminal sexual assault of a victim between 13 and 17 years old, according to Chicago Police.

An 18-year-old woman told authorities she had a sexual relationship with Ciardullo when she was 17 years old, police said.

At the time of the relationship, Ciardullo was employed as part-time security guard at the school where the victim was a student, police said. He was arrested about 1 p.m. Friday at his home in the 8300 block of South Keeler.

He was scheduled to appear in bond court Sunday.

Ciardullo, who has been with the department for 21 years, was currently working in the 9th District, according to police.

“The Chicago Police Department is currently also investigating this incident internally and administratively. We remain committed to the highest levels of accountability for our officers and members and will not tolerate any activity or actions that undermine the integrity of the hard working men and women of our Department,” according to a statement from police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2016. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia