Chicago Police Officer Charged With Criminal Sexual Assault

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago Police officer has been charged with having a sexual relationship with an underage girl.

Eugene Ciardullo, 51, faces one felony count of criminal sexual assault of a victim between 13 and 17 years old, according to Chicago Police.

An 18-year-old woman told authorities she had a sexual relationship with Ciardullo when she was 17 years old, police said.

At the time of the relationship, Ciardullo was employed as part-time security guard at the school where the victim was a student, police said. He was arrested about 1 p.m. Friday at his home in the 8300 block of South Keeler.

He was scheduled to appear in bond court Sunday.

Ciardullo, who has been with the department for 21 years, was currently working in the 9th District, according to police.

“The Chicago Police Department is currently also investigating this incident internally and administratively. We remain committed to the highest levels of accountability for our officers and members and will not tolerate any activity or actions that undermine the integrity of the hard working men and women of our Department,” according to a statement from police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

