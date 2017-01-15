Man Crushed By Car Parts In Romeoville Dies

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 27-year-old man who was crushed by car parts in Romeoville died Wednesday.

Donald Coleman, of the 500 block of Pasadena Avenue in Crest Hill, was pronounced dead at 4:57 a.m. at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The incident happened at 815 S. Bluff Road in Romeoville, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Romeoville police were not able to provide additional information Saturday night.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2016. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)