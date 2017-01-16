An Inside Look At Cubs’ Visit With Obama At The White House

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Cubs World Series celebration train has not come to an end yet.

The Chicago Cubs made a visit Monday to the White House to be honored by President Barack Obama for their World Series Champions title, before he leaves office.

After the Cubs won the title last year, Obama, a longtime White Sox fan, tweeted an invitation.

It happened: @Cubs win World Series. That's change even this South Sider can believe in. Want to come to the White House before I leave? — President Obama (@POTUS) November 3, 2016

President Obama leaves office on Jan. 20, when President-Elect Donald Trump is sworn in as the nation’s 45th president.

Cubs owners and most players are expected to be in Washington for the meeting with Obama.

The meeting begins at noon. CBS 2's sports reporter Megan Mawicke will have a front-row view of the meeting and will be reporting from the event.

Megan arrived Sunday and spoke with some players ahead of their big meeting with the President.

“We get to meet the 44th President, so hopefully I can somehow give him a jersey with 44 on it,” said Chicago Cubs’ first baseball Anthony Rizzo. “It’s going to be a lot of fun and we look forward to it.”

Rizzo hinted that the No. 44 jersey would read RIZZOBAMA on the back. We will see if he follows through on that idea.

The players also arrived Sunday night and have already been posting sneak previews of the experience on their social media. We have their inside looks below…

Julianna Zobrist, wife of Chicago Cubs’ second baseman Ben Zobrist posted Sunday on Instragram, a picture of her view from the plane going to D.C.

And Cubs’ pitcher, Pedro Strop posted a picture on Instagram while on his flight, sticking to his Dominican roots with a caption written in spanish “Casa Blanca mañana si dios quiere.” The comment translates to, ‘White house tomorrow, God willing.’

We know Dexter Fowler likes to give gifts. He gave a sneak peak to the gift he will be presenting to President Barack Obama on Instagram. The caption read, “Top Secret @jumpman23 delivery for President @barackobama from me. Tune into @playerstribune Instagram tomorrow to see what’s inside.”

Chicago Cubs’ infielder, Javier Baez tweeted Monday morning, pointing out President Obama’s fandom to the Chicago White Sox and hoping he is ready for the Cubbies visit.

I know Mr @BarackObama is a big WitheSox fan, but i hope he's ready for the Cubbies. 😉💪🏽🔥 @Cubs #JB9 — Javier Báez (@javy23baez) January 16, 2017

He also posted a photo on Twitter, showing off his suit and wearing his sunglasses on his head, as usual. His post read, “Excited to be here in the White House. #JB9 #ElMago.”

Alongside Javier Baez, teammate Willson Contreras posted on Instagram a photo of Javier Baez, Pedro Strop and himself, with a caption reading, “With My Boys At White House Dimeloooo @javy23baez @pstroop”

Suited up and ready to go, David Ross tweeted a picture with teammates – Jason Heyward, Dexter Fowler, and Anthony Rizzo – ready for the meeting with the President, stating they are “Presidential!”

He even had a run-in with American musician and songwriter, Jimmy Buffett.

Kris Bryant, David Ross and Anthony Rizzo posed in front of a White House podium, again feeling “Presidential!”

Kris Bryant regrammed the photo.

And speaking about suits… The Chicago Cubs twitter page, tweeted some pictures of the players arriving – all dressed to the nines ready for this history-making meeting. The tweet read, “Suit game strong. #CubsInDC”

It was not just the players who donned nice outfits – their significant others dressed up too.

Javier Baez’s girlfriend, Irmarie Marquez took to her social media platforms to share the special moment of the White House trip.

The two posed for a picture with a statue head of Abraham Lincoln. “White House With My Man @javy23baez @Cubs”

She also took an individual picture in one of the White House corridors.

In looking at the Chicago Cubs’s twitter page, the team brought the World Series trophy along with them to the White House and a signed ‘W’ flag.

In about an hour, we will have a Facebook Live stream of the #CubsInDC: https://t.co/ZkBHafDA8o pic.twitter.com/nqXNeRCE66 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) January 16, 2017

Joe Maddon and wife, Jaye Sousoures were also posing for photos, taking in the experience.

And killing some time, before the meeting at noon, Javier Baez and his girlfriend sat in one of the many White House rooms. Baez wrote, “Like a Boss! Im the President now!”

Addison Russell joined in on the fun – making many posts to his Instagram feed.

Russell took a selfie with his teammates, Kris Bryant, Jason Heyward and Dexter Fowler.

And a candid shot of “presidential prospects” with teammates Jason Heyward, Cubs’ right fielder and C.J. Edwards, Cubs’ pitcher.

He posed for a photo behind the podium – feeling “blessed.”

And even dabbed…