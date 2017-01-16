Cardinal Cupich Joins March For Life Rally Supporting Pro-Life

CHICAGO (CBS) — Cardinal Blase Cupich joined Sunday, Pro-Life activists for a march and rally at the doorstep of the city’s federal courts.

Cupich spoke to members of March for Life, praising them for remaining vocal about a controversial topic. But he said until changes are made by government officials, it’s hard to feel society has a future. WBBM’s Andy Dahn reports.

“Through the advocacy of Right to Life laws, through adequate healthcare legislation, for advocating for family leave policies in the workplace that supports moms and dads and by enacting laws that keep families together,” Cupich said.

Across the street from the Federal Plaza, at the same time as the March for Life event, a group of Pro-Choice activists gathered for their own march and rally.