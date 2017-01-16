Man Dies After Little Village Garage Fire

January 16, 2017 2:56 PM
Filed Under: Fire, Little Village

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 52-year-old man died Friday of injuries from a garage fire in the Southwest Side Little Village neighborhood.

The gasoline fire happened not long after 4 p.m. Friday in a garage in the 2600 block of West 25th Place, according to the Chicago Fire Department and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Filiberto M. Delacruz, of the 2700 block of West 24th Place, suffered major burns to the extremities and was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 8:16 p.m., according to fire department authorities and the medical examiner’s office. An autopsy Sunday found he died of thermal and inhalation injuries from the fire, and his death was ruled an accident.

A second man, believed to be in his mid-50s, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with first- and second-degree burns, according to fire department authorities.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation Monday afternoon.

