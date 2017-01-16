Off-Duty Chicago Police Officer Fires Shots In Albany Park

January 16, 2017 6:30 AM
Filed Under: Albany Park, Chicago Police Officer, Off-Duty Police Officer, police shooting, shots fired

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are investigating whether a male was wounded when an off-duty police sergeant fired shots during an altercation Sunday evening in the Northwest Side Albany Park neighborhood.

The 19th District sergeant was walking with several friends about 7:30 p.m. in the 4500 block of North Kedzie when a group of people in a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and instigated an argument, according to a statement from Chicago Police. The vehicle then pulled into a nearby business parking lot and turned around toward the sergeant and his friends to continue arguing.

Police said a witness saw a male in the vehicle show a gun, which is when the off-duty sergeant fired shots at the vehicle as it drove away.

A male showed up at Swedish Covenant Hospital shortly after with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. Police are investigating whether he was involved in the same shooting, and a weapon was found in the hospital’s parking lot, according to the statement.

The incident is the fourth police-involved shooting so far in 2017.

The officer will be placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days, according to police, and the Independent Police Review Authority will conduct a use of force investigation of the incident.

