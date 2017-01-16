Reverend Jackson Hopes Trump Will Do “Something Of Substance”

January 16, 2017 1:26 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Michele Fiore, Reverend Jesse Jackson, Trump Inauguration

CHICAGO (CBS) — President-elect Donald Trump officially takes office this week.

With the presidential inauguration just days away, Reverend Jesse Jackson was asked how it might be different for him. WBBM’s Michele Fiore reports.

Eight years ago, Reverend Jackson was also at the presidential inauguration. Back then, it was tears of joy as he watched Barack Obama’s victory speech.

Jackson said watching Donald Trump take office will be a different experience.

As Donald Trump takes the oath of office, Jackson said he can only hope Trump will move from battle ground to common ground, and that he’ll meet with congressional black and latino caucus leaders….and…

“He’ll meet with mayors of urban cities, he’ll meet with governors and in fact, move away from tweeting and the reactions to something of substance,” Jackson said.

As the transfer of power in the executive branch gets underway, one of Jackson’s biggest concerns is health insurance.

“The impact of children who are now facing the risk of losing health insurance,” Jackson said.

Trump has been touting an alternative to Obama’s Affordable Care Act – “insurance for everyone.”

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia