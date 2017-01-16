Reverend Jackson Hopes Trump Will Do “Something Of Substance”

CHICAGO (CBS) — President-elect Donald Trump officially takes office this week.

With the presidential inauguration just days away, Reverend Jesse Jackson was asked how it might be different for him. WBBM’s Michele Fiore reports.

Eight years ago, Reverend Jackson was also at the presidential inauguration. Back then, it was tears of joy as he watched Barack Obama’s victory speech.

Jackson said watching Donald Trump take office will be a different experience.

As Donald Trump takes the oath of office, Jackson said he can only hope Trump will move from battle ground to common ground, and that he’ll meet with congressional black and latino caucus leaders….and…

“He’ll meet with mayors of urban cities, he’ll meet with governors and in fact, move away from tweeting and the reactions to something of substance,” Jackson said.

As the transfer of power in the executive branch gets underway, one of Jackson’s biggest concerns is health insurance.

“The impact of children who are now facing the risk of losing health insurance,” Jackson said.

Trump has been touting an alternative to Obama’s Affordable Care Act – “insurance for everyone.”