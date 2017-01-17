17-Year-Old Girl Missing More Than A Month From Near West Side

January 17, 2017 1:52 PM
Filed Under: Girl Missing, Missing, Missing Child, University Village

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are searching for a 17-year-old girl who has been missing for more than a month from the University Village neighborhood on the Near West Side.

Tennille Hale has been missing since Dec. 1 from the 900 block of South Lytle, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

She is described as a 5-foot, 150-pound black girl with black hair, brown eyes and light complexion, police said. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, tan pants and tan boots.

Hale might be carrying a black purse and pink book bag, police said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380, or call 911.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia