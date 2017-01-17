5-Year-Old Girl Shot, Taken To Hospital By Family

CHICAGO (CBS) — Family members took a 5-year-old girl to a Near West Side hospital after she was shot in the abdomen Tuesday night.
They showed up at Rush University Medical Center just after 8 p.m. and she was transferred to Stroger Hospital, according to Chicago Police.
Her condition and the circumstances of the shooting, including where it happened, were not immediately known.
