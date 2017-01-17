5-Year-Old Girl Shot, Taken To Hospital By Family

January 17, 2017 9:43 PM
Filed Under: Crime, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — Family members took a 5-year-old girl to a Near West Side hospital after she was shot in the abdomen Tuesday night.

They showed up at Rush University Medical Center just after 8 p.m. and she was transferred to Stroger Hospital, according to Chicago Police.

Her condition and the circumstances of the shooting, including where it happened, were not immediately known.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire &copy; Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

