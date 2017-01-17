Bears’ Howard, Floyd, Whitehair Named To All-Rookie Team

By Chris Emma–

(CBS) Three Bears have been named to the All-Rookie Team, as voted on by the Pro Football Writers Association.

Running back Jordan Howard, outside linebacker Leonard Floyd and center Cody Whitehair were each honored among the top rookies in the NFL.

Howard earned All-Rookie honors at running back alongside Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott, who was voted Offensive Rookie of the Year. Howard broke Matt Forte’s franchise rookie rushing record and earned Pro Bowl honors in 13 starts this season. He ran for 1,313 yards and six touchdowns, with an average of 5.2 yards per carry.

“It’s just very exciting for me, my first season, to make the Pro Bowl,” Howard said last week. “I never expected anything like this.”

The No. 9 overall selection in the 2016 draft, floyd finished his rookie season with 33 tackles and 7.0 sacks in 12 games. His rookie campaign was shortened due to injury. Had Floyd stayed healthy, he could’ve competed with Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa for Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.

“The sky is the limit for Leonard Floyd,” Bears general manager Ryan Pace said. “I think you guys saw that. His athleticism, his quickness, he’s 100 miles per hour to the ball every play.”

Whitehair impressed as the Bears’ starting center, a position that was assigned the Monday of Week 1 after the team added three-time Pro Bowl guard Josh Sitton. Whitehair managed to fit well and have a strong season at center.

With three players selected, the Bears and the Chargers tied for the most players honored. The Chiefs had two players earn recognition at a total of four spots, as Tyreek Hill earned the triple honor at kick returner, punt returner and special teams.

The PFWA on Wednesday will unveil its selections for MVP, Offensive Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year.

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for CBSChicago.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 and like his Facebook page.