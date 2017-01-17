Best Stores In Chicago For Secondhand Baby Gear

Anyone who has even just one child knows just how insanely fast babies and children grow out of their clothing. And even for those who don’t have children of their own, if they’ve ever given clothing to a friend of family member’s new baby they know too that there’s a very small window of opportunity where that onesie or outfit is actually going to fit properly – if they’re lucky, they’ll at least get a photo capturing that very short moment in the little one’s life. Clothes are expensive for everyone – and baby clothes are no exception to that rule even despite how lacking they are in actual materials. And that’s exactly why many parents opt for second-hand shopping for their baby items, because why break the bank on something your little one is going to wear a small handful of times? So to help you parents out, here are some of the best stores in Chicago for second-hand baby gear of all kinds…

Established with the purpose of helping aid in community renewal in the historic Hyde Park neighborhood, Encore Resale Clothing is a great place to find gently used clothing and shoes for babies, children, and adults. Find name-brand items for a fraction of the regular store pricing, and bring in your items you no longer have use to donate as well. Also, Encore Resale Clothing takes the items that don’t make the sales floor and donates them to Chicago-area soup kitchens and to the Salvation Army, so not only are you helping your own finances while shopping for your little ones, but you’re help making a different in the lives of others as well.

The Second Child

www.2ndchild.com Sometimes in life, creativity – and even business opportunities – can blossom out of necessity. Almost three decades ago now, a ‘second child’ was born into a family – a second daughter, and suddenly there were needs for different sizes and for different times of the year. But also there was the abundance of gifts and clothing that weren’t needed for long, but with the knowledge that others could in fact use those items, and thus The Second Child shop was born. Located in Chicago’s Lincoln Park area, The Second Child is an upscale children’s and maternity clothing resale boutique. Expectant and new mommy’s can come shop for themselves and the kids, everyone will look great, and won’t have had spent a fortune in the process.

Once Upon A Child

4616 N. Harlem Ave.

Harwood Heights, IL. 60706

(708) 867-8651

www.onceuponachild.com 4616 N. Harlem Ave.Harwood Heights, IL. 60706(708) 867-8651 It's not only a victory to save money when shopping for your baby or children, but making money as well? It just seems too good to be true but it's not. At Once Upon A Child in near-by Harwood Heights parents can do both. Shop for stylish outfits, gear, furniture, and accessories without paying an arm and a leg, but also sell back your items that are current and gently used. Once Upon A Child buys everything from clothing and strollers, to toddler beds, changing tables, highchairs, and toys. You don't have to wait for garage-sale weather to bring home some great deals, Once Upon A Child has everything your fast-growing child needs right now.

Kangaroo Kids

2071 N. Clybourn Ave.

Chicago, IL. 60614

(773) 327-2620

www.kangarookidschicago.com 2071 N. Clybourn Ave.Chicago, IL. 60614(773) 327-2620 Another great shop for all of your baby’s and kid’s needs but with the opportunity to make some cash back as well, is Kangaroo Kids in Lincoln Park. An upscale consignment establishment offering not only clothing but baby monitors, toys, and an array of other accessories where you can still get the best of the best, but not drain your savings account in the process. Your little ones might not realize that they’re wearing the latest styles, but you’ll know, and you’ll also know you didn’t pay retail prices for them either. Kangaroo Kids is also currently looking for gently-used apparel items from kids from 0 to 12, maternity clothes, and upscale toys, furniture, and adornments.

First Seconds Resale

4266 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Chicago, IL. 60641

(773) 777-2200

www.facebook.com/pages/First-Seconds-Resale 4266 N. Milwaukee Ave.Chicago, IL. 60641(773) 777-2200 Located on Chicago's laid-back North-West side, First Seconds Resale in the city's Portage Park neighborhood has become a favorite haunt of many looking for quality items for their babies and kids at great prices. With a friendly staff and well-organized display of items, First Seconds Resale is a treasure trove of children's clothing and shoes, toys, and other necessary gear. Although not considered an upscale store, you'll still find current name brand items and items of apparel to choose from, and if you don't see what you're looking for be sure to ask the very helpful owners.

