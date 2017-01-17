Body Found After Rubbish Fire Reported In River North Parking Garage

January 17, 2017 8:24 AM
Filed Under: Body found, Fire, Parking Garage, River North

CHICAGO (CBS) — A body was found in a River North parking garage Tuesday morning, after emergency crews responded to a call for a fire.

Shortly before 6 a.m., firefighters responded to reports of a rubbish fire on the 11th floor of a parking garage in the 300 block of North LaSalle Street, according to police and fire officials.

Police said an unidentified body was found at the scene of the fire.

Area Central detectives and arson detectives were conducting a death investigation.

Further details were not immediately available.

