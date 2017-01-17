Chicago Knitters Make Hundreds Of Pink “Pussyhats” For Women’s March

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Lincoln Park knitting store has been busting at the seams lately, as women and men frantically knit pink caps to be worn at this weekend’s Women’s Marches in Chicago and Washington, D.C.

Sister Arts Studio, 721 W. Wrightwood, has been a hub of activity this week, as all kinds of pink hats are being knitted and sown for those who plan on attending the marches to stand up for women’s rights. WBBM’s Lisa Fielding reports.

“The phones have been ringing off the hook about the upcoming event and the movement. The original Pussyhat pattern calls for Fuchsia, a vibrant pink; but the yarn sold out so quick so they had to dye more. Since that time, we have gathered every bit of pink from the shop. We’ve created mostly knit hats but we also have crocheted hats, all different shades and styles of pink,” said owner Donna Palicka.

The Pussyhat Project began in California, and aims to outfit every marcher with a handmade pink hat to make a unified statement, according to Palicka. The movement has quickly spread nationwide.

“We heard about this project around Thanksgiving. We then started gathering women to our Knit Night group on Thursdays to help knit hats. Since then, I think we have probably banged out maybe 150 hats,” said Palicka.

Palicka says the Pussyhat Project is about unification, and being proactive, in hopes of sending a message to the Trump administration.

“The Pussyhat Project basically is a move to regain and to take control of the word ‘pussy,’ to take control of our feminine rights, to take control of just to fight the cause. We have to stand up for reproductive rights, immigration rights, and civil rights,” she said.

Laurie Flom said it’s more than just a women’s movement, “it’s a people’s movement.”

“I knitted one originally for my younger daughter who is going to D.C.,” she said. “My husband and brother are also coming to the march.”

Palicka said she plans on sending most of her hats to marchers headed to D.C.

“Two buses are headed there on Thursday, and we’ll be handing off our pinks hats to them. The rest will go to marchers in Chicago who need them,” she said.

Some of the hats have messages attached to them.

“Some people can’t go to the march, so they made them for others. They put their name and contact information; and a message about their cause, what they care about,” said Palicka. “So they are represented when they can’t be there themselves. We’ve had a lot of people drop off hats.”

The Women’s March on Washington will begin around 10 a.m. eastern time on Saturday, the day after President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Similar marches will be held in cities across the country. In Chicago, the rally will kick off at 10 a.m. local time at Jackson Boulevard and Lake Shore Drive. The main stage will be located on Jackson.