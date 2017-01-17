Ford Brings ‘Sleek’ Updates For 2018 Mustang

On Tuesday, Ford debuted what they’ve dubbed their “most advanced Mustang ever,” featuring enough visual changes to distinguish the muscle car from its predecessors.

Overall, the latest iteration of the Ford Mustang looks more aerodynamic. If it looks longer, that’s because it is.

“Overall, the car’s exterior design is now more athletic, with a lower, remodeled hood and grille that deliver a leaner look and refined aerodynamics, upper and lower front grilles, and a new position for hood vents,” Ford wrote in a press release.

The 2018 Mustang was first premiered in a Facebook post from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. In the video, Johnson gives a Ford Mustang away to Marlene Rodriguez, an Army combat veteran and Purple Heart recipient.

The 2018 Mustang will also feature upgrades to the engine and suspension, along with several technological improves, like an improved 12-inch LCD screen and new driver-assist functions.

Expect the 2018 Ford Mustang to be available this fall and don’t forget to keep an eye out for it at the Chicago Auto Show.