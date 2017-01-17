Waukegan Men Charged In Connection With 8 Armed Robberies

WAUKEGAN (CBS) — Two Waukegan men have been charged in connection with eight armed robberies in the northern suburbs since November.

David Franklin, 43, and Rafael Mallory, 55, both of the same address in Waukegan, are facing several armed robbery charges, according to a joint statement from Waukegan police, Gurnee police and the Lake County sheriff’s office.

The three agencies recognized similarities in the armed robberies and formed a temporary task force, according to the statement.

Both Franklin and Mallory have been charged with the following robberies:

Jan. 12 at the Marathon gas station in the 300 block of South Lewis Avenue in Waukegan;

Jan. 3 at the Jimmy Johns in the 5200 block of Grand Avenue in Gurnee.

Dec. 27 at the Metro PCS in the 1800 block of Washington Street in Waukegan; and

Dec. 18 at the Speedway in the 5400 block of Grand Avenue in Gurnee.

Franklin has also been charged with robbing a female at gunpoint in the 1800 block of Washington Street in Waukegan on Dec. 16, a holdup at a Murphy’s gas station in the 3800 block of Fountain Square in Waukegan on Dec. 21 and an armed robbery at a Shell gas station in the 2700 block of West Washington Street in Waukegan on Dec. 24.

Mallory has also been charged with robbing a BP gas station in the 36000 block of Route 45 in unincorporated Lake Villa on Nov. 27.

Both Franklin and Mallory were taken into custody shortly after the most recent robbery, according to the statement.

Franklin’s bond was set at $750,000 and Mallory’s bond was set at $600,000 in court Saturday, according to the statement. Both remain held in custody at the Lake County Jail, and are next scheduled to appear in court Feb. 2.

