(CBS) In what goes down in history as a truly unique and innovative idea, the White Sox will give away a Hawk Harrelson talking alarm clock as part of a May 13 promotion.

There were no immediate details available on what the talking Hawk clock will shout to wake you up, but the possibilities are certainly endless. The first 20,000 fans to the White Sox’s game against the Padres on May 13 will receive the alarm clock.

Take a look at it above. Visit whitesox.com/promos for more details.