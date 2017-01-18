Man Robs West Side Business At Gunpoint, Hits Employee With Gun

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three employees of a business in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood were robbed at gunpoint, and the robber hit one of them in the head with his gun.

Police said a gunman entered the business in the 5700 block of West Fullerton Avenue around 9:25 a.m., and robbed three employees: a 37-year-old woman, a 33-year-old man, and a 24-year-old man.

The robber stole their wallets and cell phones, and the woman’s purse, according to police. He also struck the 33-year-old man on the head with his gun before stealing a vehicle belonging to one of the employees.

The injured employee was taken to Community First Hospital, where he was in good condition.

No one was in custody Wednesday afternoon.

Area North detectives were investigating.