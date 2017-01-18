One Dead In Fiery Crash In Algonquin

January 18, 2017 8:37 AM
Filed Under: Algonquin, Crash, Fire

CHICAGO (CBS) — One person was found dead after a fiery crash early Wednesday in northwest suburban Algonquin, fire officials said.

Firefighters responded about 1:40 a.m. to the single-vehicle crash in the 900 block of West Algonquin Road, according to the Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire Protection District. A car crashed into a pole and when crews arrived at the scene, the vehicle was engulfed in flames.

Once the blaze was extinguished, one person was found dead inside the vehicle, fire officials said.

Algonquin Road was closed to traffic until 6:45 a.m. while Algonquin police and the McHenry County coroner’s office investigated the crash.

