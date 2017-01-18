WATCH LIVE: President Obama's Final News Conference

Rauner Will Not Attend Trump Inauguration, His Main Focus Is Budget

January 18, 2017 1:33 PM
Filed Under: Craig Dellimore, Governor Bruce Rauner, Illinois Budget, President-Elect Donald Trump, Trump Inauguration

CHICAGO (CBS) — Governor Bruce Rauner said he does not expect President-elect Donald Trump to feel snubbed that he is skipping the fellow Republican’s Inauguration on Friday in Washington, D.C.

He also does not expect Illinois to suffer because he is not going. WBBM’s Political Editor Craig Dellimore reports.

Governor Rauner is indeed among those who have publicly announced they will not be attending the new President’s inauguration. But, the Governor told reporters it’s no snub of Donald Trump. It’s because he wants to see a budget passed. So, no hard feelings?

“No, people understand in Washington and around the country that Illinois has big challenges and they know and respect that fact that I am 100 percent focused in Illinois working on getting a balanced budget with structural change for the system,” Rauner said. “And they respect that and appreciate it.”

Besides, he said, he knows a number of people in the incoming Trump administration and has good relationships with them. That includes former Indiana Governor, now Vice President-elect Mike Pence.

“There is no issue of us not having a good, solid, working relationship with the incoming administration. I worked hard to do that with the Obama administration. I was friends with may of the, Arne Duncan and Penny Pritzker, and many members there. I have friends in the Trump administration,” Rauner said. “It’s in the interest in the people of Illinois that we have a good, positive working relationship with federal administrations.”

And we do, he said.

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia