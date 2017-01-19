Hastert Demands Hush Money Back, Through Attorneys

(CBS) – Attorneys for disgraced former U.S. House Speaker Dennis Hastert have demanded $1.7 million back that Hastert paid someone to keep sexual abuse allegations quiet.
The claim says the individual – who is not named — broke a confidentiality agreement that was part of their settlement.
The hush money demand led to Hastert’s subsequent federal prosecution. He was accused of breaking banking laws, but the case also unearthed allegations that Hastert, an Oswego Republican, had sexually abused students he coached decades before.