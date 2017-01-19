Man Charged With DUI, Reckless Homicide For Fatal Dekalb Crash

January 19, 2017 6:26 AM
Filed Under: Aggravated DUI, Crash, Crime, DeKalb, Reckless Homicide

CHICAGO (CBS) — A west suburban man has been charged with DUI and reckless homicide for a crash that left one man dead Tuesday evening in DeKalb.

The four-vehicle crash involving a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado, a 1995 Ford F-150, a 2000 Ford Taurus and a 2002 Hyundai Elantra happened at 7:18 p.m. on Illinois Route 38 east of Peace Road, according to the DeKalb County sheriff’s office.

The driver of the Taurus, 18-year-old Johnathon R. Ode of DeKalb, was killed in the crash, the sheriff’s office said.

John A. Yanni III, who was driving the Silverado, was charged with two counts of aggravated DUI and one count of reckless homicide, the sheriff’s office said.

Yanni, 25, who lives in the 100 block of South 18th Street in St. Charles, was taken to Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb to be treated for his injuries before being transferred to the DeKalb County Jail, the sheriff’s office said. He is being held on a $1 million bond.

It was not immediately clear whether Ode’s passenger or any of the other drivers involved in the crash were injured.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

