Busloads Depart From Chicago For Washington Protest March

January 20, 2017 8:33 PM
(CBS) — The Women’s March On Washington is attracting busloads of protesters from Chicago, even though an identically themed march will be taking place downtown at the same time.

One stepping-off point was Evanston Township High School.

WBBM’s Bob Roberts was there.

More than 200 people boarded buses that left late Friday afternoon from Evanston Township High School. They ranged in age from 11 to well into their 70s.

Several said they considered going to the march in Chicago but believed the message is one that will resonate better if delivered in person.

“I’ve always respected every single president prior to this, but I have an issue with him,” said Kathleen Long, of Evanston. “I’m going to share my voice about that.”

Organizers don’t want this to be a “one and done,” and so each bus has four speakers aboard discussing how to become active in the Evanston community.

The protesters will return Sunday night.

