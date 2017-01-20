Metra Fares To Increase In February

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Metra fare increase will go into effect at the start of February that will raise the annual cost to ride the train by $141 for those buying a monthly pass.

Metra said the fare increases, which take effect Feb. 1, include:

• a 25-cent increase on one-way tickets;

• a $2.75 increase on 10-ride tickets; and

• an $11.75 increase on monthly tickets.

The revenue brought in by the fare increase will be used to generate $16.1 million to fund the transit agency’s backlog of capital improvement projects, things needed to keep trains and stations in good repair, Metra said.

“We understand raising fares will affect our riders, but this increase will be strictly allocated as an investment in our trains and our system,” Metra Executive Director/CEO Don Orseno said in a statement.

Metra said it has less than $300 million to spend on projects annually over the next four years, which is $900 million less than it needs.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)