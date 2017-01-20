LIVE: CBS 2 News LIVE From The Broadcast Center  WATCH NOW

Metra Fares To Increase In February

January 20, 2017 6:54 PM
Filed Under: chicago train, Metra, public transit, public transportation

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Metra fare increase will go into effect at the start of February that will raise the annual cost to ride the train by $141 for those buying a monthly pass.

Metra said the fare increases, which take effect Feb. 1, include:

• a 25-cent increase on one-way tickets;

• a $2.75 increase on 10-ride tickets; and

• an $11.75 increase on monthly tickets.

The revenue brought in by the fare increase will be used to generate $16.1 million to fund the transit agency’s backlog of capital improvement projects, things needed to keep trains and stations in good repair, Metra said.

“We understand raising fares will affect our riders, but this increase will be strictly allocated as an investment in our trains and our system,” Metra Executive Director/CEO Don Orseno said in a statement.

Metra said it has less than $300 million to spend on projects annually over the next four years, which is $900 million less than it needs.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia