Trump Administration Takes Aim At Chicago On White House Website

(CBS) — That didn’t take long.

The administration of newly sworn President Donald Trump revamped the White House website Friday, listing broad policy aims that include “America First Foreign Policy” and “Bringing Back Jobs And Growth.”

On a page titled “Standing Up For Our Law Enforcement Community,” the Trump Administration says it will stand by law enforcement officers, and it slammed the “anti-police atmosphere in America.”

“The Trump Administration is committed to reducing violent crime,” the posting said. “In 2015, homicides increased by 17% in America’s fifty largest cities. That’s the largest increase in 25 years. In our nation’s capital, killings have risen by 50 percent. There were thousands of shootings in Chicago last year alone.”

Chicago had more than 750 murders in 2016, one of its worst years ever. Most of the deaths were gun-related.

Republican Trump occasionally picked on Chicago during the contentious presidential election as an example of failed urban policies. It’s considered the hometown of Democrat Barack Obama, the 44th U.S. President who left office on Friday.