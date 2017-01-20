Will Illinois Get Snubbed By Trump White House? Not Necessarily, Observer Says

(CBS) — Now that Barack Obama is a former president, the head of the Better Government Association says Illinois may have lost some of its pull with the White House. But maybe not all.

WBBM’s Political Editor Craig Dellimore reports.

Barack Obama is from Chicago, and there’ve been a number of Illinoisans in and out of the White House like Valerie Jarrett, David Axelrod and even former Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel.

But, during our “Follow Up Friday segment,” BGA President Andy Shaw pointed out that President Obama took pains to ensure the state didn’t have too much clout.

His friends from Illinois didn’t get to bring home too many benefits, Shaw says.

Shaw also notes that key Republicans like businessman—and fundraiser—Ron Gidwitz and some members of Congress are close to President Trump, and the President may feel using federal funds for schools and infrastructure he would be a good political move.

“Yes, we’re pretty blue now, but fortunes change and constituencies change,” Shaw says.