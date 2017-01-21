President Trump: On The Ground At Inauguration | The Latest: CBS NewsChicago Protesters March | Trump Vows To Give Power Back To The People | Full Text Of Speech | Students Watch Inauguration

An Inside Look At The Chicago Women’s March

January 21, 2017 11:02 AM

CHICAGO (CBS) — More than 50,000 people are expected to swarm Saturday in the downtown area for a women’s march on Chicago.

The large scale solidarity movement comes less than 24-hours after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, but several march organizers insist the march is not an anti-Trump march – it is a march on rights, especially women’s rights.

Organizers said the women’s march is meant to show global support for women’s rights, human rights and social justice.

Facebook shows 37,000 people are interested in Chicago women’s march, but organizers and city officals are expecting participation to pass 50,000.

Chicago’s march is just one of 250 scheduled around the world.

CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos and Lauren Victory are among the crowd with an inside look of the Chicago Women’s March.

Here’s a bird’s eye view of the march’s turnout.

The cast of Broadway in Chicago’s ‘Hamilton’ sang at the Chicago Women’s March.

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia