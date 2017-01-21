An Inside Look At The Chicago Women’s March

CHICAGO (CBS) — More than 50,000 people are expected to swarm Saturday in the downtown area for a women’s march on Chicago.

The large scale solidarity movement comes less than 24-hours after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, but several march organizers insist the march is not an anti-Trump march – it is a march on rights, especially women’s rights.

Organizers said the women’s march is meant to show global support for women’s rights, human rights and social justice.

Facebook shows 37,000 people are interested in Chicago women’s march, but organizers and city officals are expecting participation to pass 50,000.

Chicago’s march is just one of 250 scheduled around the world.

CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos and Lauren Victory are among the crowd with an inside look of the Chicago Women’s March.

Here’s a bird’s eye view of the march’s turnout.

Massive turnout at Grant Park for the women's march pic.twitter.com/TXRh8cbi78 — Jessyca Malina (@jessycamalina) January 21, 2017

The cast of Broadway in Chicago’s ‘Hamilton’ sang at the Chicago Women’s March.