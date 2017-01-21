An Inside Look At The Women’s March On Washington

CHICAGO (CBS) — Hundreds of thousands of people are preparing to participate in more than 250 women’s marches around the world.
The solidarity movement is for women’s and civil rights and one, if not the biggest showings, is expected in Washington, D.C.
The large scale solidarity movement comes less than 24-hours after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, but several march organizers insist the march is not an anti-Trump march – it is a march on rights, especially women’s rights.
Organizers said the women’s march is meant to show global support for women’s rights, human rights and social justice.
And on Saturday morning, the people pouring into Washington D.C. to fight for those rights.
And here is a view of the from above…
Washington Senator, Patty Murray tweeted a picture of the crowd, stating “Together we will fight, and together we will win.”
And the crowds continued to grow throughout the morning.