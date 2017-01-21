President Trump: On The Ground At Inauguration | The Latest: CBS NewsChicago Protesters March | Trump Vows To Give Power Back To The People | Full Text Of Speech | Students Watch Inauguration

An Inside Look At The Women’s March On Washington

January 21, 2017 11:02 AM
Filed Under: civil rights, Washington, Washington D.C., Women's March, Women's Rights

CHICAGO (CBS) — Hundreds of thousands of people are preparing to participate in more than 250 women’s marches around the world.

The solidarity movement is for women’s and civil rights and one, if not the biggest showings, is expected in Washington, D.C.

The large scale solidarity movement comes less than 24-hours after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, but several march organizers insist the march is not an anti-Trump march – it is a march on rights, especially women’s rights.

Organizers said the women’s march is meant to show global support for women’s rights, human rights and social justice.

And on Saturday morning, the people pouring into Washington D.C. to fight for those rights.

And here is a view of the from above…

Washington Senator, Patty Murray tweeted a picture of the crowd, stating “Together we will fight, and together we will win.”

And the crowds continued to grow throughout the morning.

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia