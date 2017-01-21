President Trump: On The Ground At Inauguration | The Latest: CBS NewsChicago Protesters March | Trump Vows To Give Power Back To The People | Full Text Of Speech | Students Watch Inauguration

Hoffman Estates Man Killed In Fiery Crash In Algonquin

January 21, 2017 3:31 PM
Filed Under: Algonquin, Fiery Crash

CHICAGO (CBS) — An 18-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Wednesday in northwest suburban Algonquin.

Emergency responders were called at 1:39 a.m. to the crash on Route 62 in Algonquin, according to the McHenry County coroner’s office. First responders found that a westbound vehicle had crashed into a utility pole and was on fire.

The fire was put out by 1:53 a.m., and a man’s body was found inside, the coroner’s office said. He was identified as Brandon Soriano-Saldana of Hoffman Estates. An autopsy found he died of blunt force injuries and burns.

The coroner’s office was waiting on the results of further testing and a ruling on manner of death was pending as Algonquin police investigate.

A spokesman for the police department was not immediately available to provide information on Saturday.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2016. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia