President Trump: On The Ground At Inauguration | The Latest: CBS NewsChicago Protesters March | Trump Vows To Give Power Back To The People | Full Text Of Speech | Students Watch Inauguration

Man In Critical Condition After Austin Shooting, Crash

January 21, 2017 10:23 AM
Filed Under: Austin, Crash, shooting, West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A driver crashed into an Austin neighborhood home early Saturday after being shot on the West Side.

About 2 a.m., the 28-year-old man was sitting in a vehicle parked in the 5400 block of West Ohio when someone walked up and shot him in the arm and back, according to Chicago Police.

He tried to drive away, but crashed into a home nearby, police said.

Paramedics then took him to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. No one was in custody.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2016. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia