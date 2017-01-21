Man In Critical Condition After Austin Shooting, Crash

CHICAGO (CBS) — A driver crashed into an Austin neighborhood home early Saturday after being shot on the West Side.

About 2 a.m., the 28-year-old man was sitting in a vehicle parked in the 5400 block of West Ohio when someone walked up and shot him in the arm and back, according to Chicago Police.

He tried to drive away, but crashed into a home nearby, police said.

Paramedics then took him to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. No one was in custody.

