Man Shot In Foot In Gresham

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot in the foot early Saturday in the South Side Gresham neighborhood.

About 3:45 a.m., the 26-year-old was outside in the 7600 block of South Bishop when three people walked up and one of them opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken in good condition to Holy Cross Hospital, police said. No one was in custody for the attack, which was considered gang-related.

