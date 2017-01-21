President Trump: On The Ground At Inauguration | The Latest: CBS NewsChicago Protesters March | Trump Vows To Give Power Back To The People | Full Text Of Speech | Students Watch Inauguration

Pedestrian Critically Injured In Chatham Hit-And-Run

January 21, 2017 10:35 AM
Filed Under: Chatham, hit-and-run

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police are searching for the driver of an SUV that hit a 38-year-old man early Saturday in the South Side Chatham neighborhood and then left the scene.

About 2:15 a.m., the pedestrian was standing in the middle of the intersection at LaSalle when he was hit by a white SUV going east on 79th Street, police said.

The driver “stopped momentarily,” and then took off, police said. The man was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

No one was in custody Saturday morning as CPD’s Major Accidents Investigation Unit reviewed the case.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2016. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia