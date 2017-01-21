Pedestrian Critically Injured In Chatham Hit-And-Run

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police are searching for the driver of an SUV that hit a 38-year-old man early Saturday in the South Side Chatham neighborhood and then left the scene.

About 2:15 a.m., the pedestrian was standing in the middle of the intersection at LaSalle when he was hit by a white SUV going east on 79th Street, police said.

The driver “stopped momentarily,” and then took off, police said. The man was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

No one was in custody Saturday morning as CPD’s Major Accidents Investigation Unit reviewed the case.

