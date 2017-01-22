President Trump: On The Ground At Inauguration | The Latest: CBS NewsChicago Protesters March | Trump Vows To Give Power Back To The People | Full Text Of Speech | Students Watch Inauguration

4 Shot Outside West Englewood Convenience Store

January 22, 2017 1:46 PM
Filed Under: Englewood, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — Four people were shot outside a convenience store Sunday afternoon in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

About 12:15 p.m., all four victims were inside a convenience store in the 1800 block of West 63rd Street when they heard several gunshots, according to Chicago Police. They ran outside, where they were met by four armed males who opened fire.

A 26-year-old man was shot in the right eye and driven by a family member to St. Bernard Hospital, then was transferred to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Another 26-year-old man was shot in the buttocks and left foot and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition stabilized, police said.

A 56-year-old woman was shot multiple times in the left leg and also taken to Christ, where her condition stabilized, police said.

A 48-year-old woman was shot in the right hip and also taken to Christ, where her condition stabilized.

After the shooting, the four suspects got into a white car and fled the scene, police said.

