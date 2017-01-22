President Trump: On The Ground At Inauguration | The Latest: CBS NewsChicago Protesters March | Trump Vows To Give Power Back To The People | Full Text Of Speech | Students Watch Inauguration

Burglaries Reported In Fuller Park

January 22, 2017 5:44 PM
Filed Under: Burglaries, Fuller Park, Garage Burglaries

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three garage burglaries reported in January in the Fuller Park neighborhood on the South Side have prompted Chicago Police to issue a community alert for residents.

In each of the incidents, the offender or offenders entered residential garages and took property, police said.

The burglaries were reported:
– at 3:40 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Jan. 13 in the 1000 block of West 48th Street; and
– at 9 a.m. Jan. 19 in the 1000 block of West 47th Place.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2016. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia