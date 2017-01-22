Man Crashes Vehicle After Being Shot In Austin

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man crashed his vehicle after he was shot Sunday morning in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

The 27-year-old was driving a 2014 Ford SUV north in the 1100 block of North Lockwood about 11 a.m. when someone opened fire on his vehicle, according to Chicago Police.

The man was shot in the left arm, left shoulder and left ear and lost control of his SUV, which rolled over, according to police.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2016. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)