Bears Guard Josh Sitton Added To Pro Bowl Roster As Injury Replacement

January 23, 2017 2:43 PM By Chris Emma
Filed Under: Chicago Bears, Chris Emma, Josh Sitton, Pro Bowl

By Chris Emma–

(CBS) Josh Sitton is headed to the Pro Bowl for a third straight year.

Sitton as named as a replacement for former Packers teammate T.J. Lang, who was underwent surgery for a hip injury suffered in Sunday’s NFC Championship loss in Atlanta.

The honor is Sitton’s third in as many seasons and fourth overall. He will join Bears rookie running back Jordan Howard on the NFC team.

Sitton, the 30-year-old guard in his ninth NFL season, joined the Bears prior to Week 1 after a surprising release from the Packers.

In his first season with the Bears, Sitton played in 13 games, starting 12. He missed three contests due to an ankle injury.

Sitton has two years remaining on a three-year deal signed with the Bears. The Pro Bowl will be played on January 29 in Orlando.

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for CBSChicago.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 and like his Facebook page.

More from Chris Emma

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia