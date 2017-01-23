Bears Guard Josh Sitton Added To Pro Bowl Roster As Injury Replacement

By Chris Emma–

(CBS) Josh Sitton is headed to the Pro Bowl for a third straight year.

Sitton as named as a replacement for former Packers teammate T.J. Lang, who was underwent surgery for a hip injury suffered in Sunday’s NFC Championship loss in Atlanta.

The honor is Sitton’s third in as many seasons and fourth overall. He will join Bears rookie running back Jordan Howard on the NFC team.

Sitton, the 30-year-old guard in his ninth NFL season, joined the Bears prior to Week 1 after a surprising release from the Packers.

In his first season with the Bears, Sitton played in 13 games, starting 12. He missed three contests due to an ankle injury.

Sitton has two years remaining on a three-year deal signed with the Bears. The Pro Bowl will be played on January 29 in Orlando.

