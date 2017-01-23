Pedestrian Severely Injured In Hit-And-Run In Forest Park

January 23, 2017 6:53 AM
Filed Under: Crash, Forest Park, hit-and-run, Mike Puccinelli

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police in west suburban Forest Park were searching for the driver responsible for a hit-and-run crash that left a person severely injured Sunday night.

Around 10 p.m., a person was trying to cross the street at Roosevelt Road and Desplaines Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle, according to police. The driver kept going.

The victim suffered major injuries and was rushed to the hospital.

Police have not released a description of the vehicle or the driver, but dispatch reports indicate witnesses described seeing a black car with tinted windows fleeing the scene. One witness wrote down the license plate number.

There are surveillance cameras in the area, but it was not immediately clear if the hit-and-run was caught on video.

