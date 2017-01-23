The Bernstein Brief: Decide Now On Your Super Bowl Prediction

By Dan Bernstein–

(CBS) If you are the type who enjoys predicting outcomes of sporting events for whatever possible purpose, heed my annual advice to make your call on the Super Bowl now — if you didn’t already the moment you knew the participants — and stick with it.

The next two weeks are going to be a storm of information and opinion, scenarios and possibilities, facts and alternative facts that threaten to only confuse you between now and the opening touchback on Feb. 5. Barring freak injury, natural disaster or alien abduction, these will be the same Falcons and Patriots that you just saw stomping their opponents Sunday, and you’re better informed by that recency than any of the endless gobbledygook about to be spouting from every outlet covering sports.

You’re likely to be well-served by a first instinct in this case, resisting the fickle wind of words over a matchup that isn’t going to change. More importantly, just hope the game is more interesting than these playoffs have been, no matter who wins.

