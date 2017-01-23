Women Plan Next Steps For Change After Successful March Turnout

January 23, 2017 1:28 PM
CHICAGO (CBS) — Organizers of the Women’s March in Chicago said they are just getting started after bringing together an estimated 250,000 people on Saturday.

Plenty of those people were political newcomers, including Co-Chair Jessica Scheller.

She said those who came out are ready to take action. WBBM’s Nancy Harty reports.

Fellow organizer Ann Scholhamer said they are working with national and local groups to bring about “significant change.”

That is likely to take the form of opposing conservative Supreme Court nominees, supporting liberal candidates in the 2018 mid-term elections, running for local office and volunteering for causes.

Whatever they do, it will be a collaborative action, Co-Chair Liz Radford said.

She adds that the next steps are “developing organically” just as the march did.

Just like the group used social media to promote the march, they plan to reach out online to encourage action on liberal causes.

More than 35,000 people have joined the group’s Facebook page, which is suggesting they come to a Volunteer Expo at the Peggy Notebaert Museum on February 26th.

