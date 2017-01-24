Debate Rages: Is The Fizzy Drink ‘Pop’ Or ‘Soda’?

January 24, 2017 6:00 AM
Filed Under: Beverage Tax, Dave Dahl, Pop, Soda

(CBS) — As we report on the debate over whether Illinois should apply a penny-per-ounce tax to sweetened beverages, a question arises: what are we talking about?

The pop-versus-soda question has fueled Internet discussions, and is a big part of the work of Allan Metcalf, an English professor at MacMurray College in Jacksonville, Ill.

He is also chief administrative officer of the American Dialect Society.

“It looks like Interstate 55 is a corridor of soda in the northern part of the state with ‘pop’ flanking it on either side,” he says. “How that comes about … I don’t know!”

Metcalf says Chicago says “pop” and St Louis says “soda,” though some St. Louisans say, “sody.”

Metcalf, author of books that include “How We Talk: American Regional English” and “OK: The Improbable Story of America’s Greatest Word,” says the variances seem to fall where drink manufacturers are and whether those makers use pop or soda. In the Deep South, everything’s a Coke, even if it’s a 7-Up.

Graduate student Will Baptist of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is concerned about this as well. The Baltimore-bred Baptist, an advisor to international students on campus, used to teach English as a Second Language in Japan.

“Pop is a sound and a verb. Soda is what it actually is. Soda is the beverage,” he says.

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia