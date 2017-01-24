Man Charged With Fatal Fernwood Shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Far South Side man has been charged with fatally shooting another man Saturday evening in the Fernwood neighborhood.

John A. Smith, 22, faces one count of first-degree murder in 21-year-old Tremayne Henderson’s death, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The two got into a fight shortly before 5 p.m. inside a home in the first block of West 104th Place, and Smith shot the younger man in the chest, authorities said.

Henderson was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died at 9:16 p.m., authorities said. He lived on the block where he was killed.

Smith, of the 12800 block of South Union, also faces a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance, police said. He is due in bond court on Tuesday.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)