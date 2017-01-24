Man Dies In Custody At Kane County Adult Correctional Center

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man in custody died early Tuesday at the Kane County Adult Correctional Center in west suburban St. Charles.

Officers were notified by detainees that one of their cellmates, 48-year-old Alan Span, was having a medical emergency, according to the Kane County sheriff’s office.

Corrections staff, on-site medical personnel and Fox River EMS responded immediately, but Span was pronounced dead at 2:15 a.m. at the correctional center, according to the sheriff’s office. It does not appear that foul play was involved.

Span, of Elgin, was booked into the facility July 13, 2016 on home invasion and delivery of a controlled substances charges, according to the sheriff’s office.

Illinois State Police are investigating.

