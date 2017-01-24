Two Northwest Side Businesses Robbed At Gunpoint

January 24, 2017 3:08 PM
Jefferson Park, portage park

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are warning Northwest Siders after two businesses in the Jefferson Park and Portage Park neighborhoods were robbed at gunpoint this week.

Both times, a suspect entered the business, pulled a handgun and demanded money and property, according to a community alert from Area North detectives.

The first robbery happened at 6:20 p.m. Sunday in the 5000 block of West Addison, police said. The suspect was described as a Hispanic male between 5-10 and 6-foot, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, jeans and black gloves.

The second robbery happened at 7:40 p.m. Monday in the 5200 block of North Northwest Highway, police said. The suspect was described as a black man between 23 and 27, 6-foot to 6-foot-2, and 180 to 220 pounds, wearing a black and blue hooded sweatshirt, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information should call detectives at (312) 744-8263.

