Atlanta Hawks Come From Behind To Beat Bulls 119-114

CHICAGO (AP) — Dennis Schroder scored 24 points, Paul Millsap added 21 and the Atlanta Hawks ended the game on a 19-4 run to beat the Chicago Bulls 119-114 on Wednesday night.

Thabo Sefolosha scored 18 and Tim Hardaway Jr. added 17, hitting four of his team’s 17 3-pointers as the Hawks pulled out their seventh straight win against Chicago.

Jimmy Butler led the Bulls with 40 points. Dwyane Wade scored 33, but Chicago let a 10-point lead slip away down the stretch.

It was 110-100 with less than three minutes remaining when Millsap, Schroder and Hardaway nailed 3s on consecutive possessions to start the game-ending run. Schroder gave Atlanta a one-point lead with a layup, and Dwight Howard made one of two free throws to make it 112-110 with 58.6 seconds left.

