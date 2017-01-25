At Least 5 People, Including Teen Boy, Shot On Chicago’s South Side

January 25, 2017 8:59 PM
Filed Under: 75th, Chicago, shooting

(CBS) — At least five people, including a teen boy, were shot Wednesday evening on Chicago’s South Side.

The incident occurred around 8:15 p.m. near 75th and St. Lawrence.

Five people sustained gunshot wounds and were transported to area hospitals, Chicago police said. The victims included a 12-year-old boy, with the oldest victim being 30 years old, community activist Andrew Holmes told reporters at the scene.

The boy was rushed to Comer Children’s Hospital, he said.

Another man at the scene, Jedidiah Brown, said an outside memorial for a victim of gun violence was occurring when the shooting erupted. Word of the memorial was on social media and may have drawn the shooter to the scene, he said.

 

