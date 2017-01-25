Dallas PD Comes To Recruit In Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Dallas Police Department has come to Chicago, looking to recruit some of the 300 new police officers the organization wants to hire this year.

WBBM’s Mike Krauser reports.

Senior Corporal Ray Milburn said the recent Dallas officer deaths and general climate for police has not scared people from applying this year.

“It was very similar to the World Trade Center on 9/11 when the military had an influx of people,” he said.

Milburn also discussed why citizens should go into police work.

“The thing that I ask [people] is that if their mom, their grandma, their kids needed an officer, who would they want to come answer that call? It’s a career, it’s a job, and you got to have a passion for wanting to do this,” he said.

Corporal Milburn said the Dallas PD is looking for more diversity, especially women. He also acknowledged the department chose to recruit in Chicago because of the city’s diversity. About a hundred Dallas officers hired in the last five years came from Illinois as well.

The Dallas Police Department is conducting interviews until 7 p.m. at the Embassy Suites Hotel at 600 North State Street.