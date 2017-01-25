WATCH LIVE: Governor Rauner's State of the State Address

Dallas PD Comes To Recruit In Chicago

January 25, 2017 11:57 AM By Mike Krauser
Filed Under: dallas police department, dallas police in chicago, dallas police shooting, police diversity, police recruitment

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Dallas Police Department has come to Chicago, looking to recruit some of the 300 new police officers the organization wants to hire this year.

WBBM’s Mike Krauser reports.

Senior Corporal Ray Milburn said the recent Dallas officer deaths and general climate for police has not scared people from applying this year.

“It was very similar to the World Trade Center on 9/11 when the military had an influx of people,” he said.

Milburn also discussed why citizens should go into police work.

“The thing that I ask [people] is that if their mom, their grandma, their kids needed an officer, who would they want to come answer that call? It’s a career, it’s a job, and you got to have a passion for wanting to do this,” he said.

Corporal Milburn said the Dallas PD is looking for more diversity, especially women. He also acknowledged the department chose to recruit in Chicago because of the city’s diversity. About a hundred Dallas officers hired in the last five years came from Illinois as well.

The Dallas Police Department is conducting interviews until 7 p.m. at the Embassy Suites Hotel at 600 North State Street.

More from Mike Krauser

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia