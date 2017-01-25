Emanuel Defiant: Chicago Will Remain ‘Sanctuary City’

(CBS) — Even as President Trump was signing immigration-related executive orders, Mayor Emanuel was vowing Chicago will stay a “sanctuary city.”

WBBM Political Editor Craig Dellimore reports from City Hall.

The Chicago City Council on Wednesday approved a measure re-affirming the city’s status as a haven for immigrants, even if they are undocumented. The action came as Trump renewed his vow to withhold federal dollars from sanctuary cities, when allowed by law.

Emanuel sidestepped questions about how much money Chicago stands to lose under the Trump directive.

“I don’t know what’s in the executive order,” the mayor told reporters.

Emanuel says he’s hopeful Trump will, in fact, offer federal resources – a reference to a negative tweet from the president about Chicago’s crime problem.