Man Shot, Critically Wounded In Austin

January 25, 2017 7:09 AM
Filed Under: Austin, Crime, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and critically wounded early Wednesday in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

The 40-year-old was found lying on the ground at 12:02 a.m. in the 1600 block of North Mayfield, according to Chicago Police.

He was shot multiple times in the abdomen and was driven by a witness to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

