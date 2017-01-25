Man Shot, Critically Wounded In Austin

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and critically wounded early Wednesday in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.
The 40-year-old was found lying on the ground at 12:02 a.m. in the 1600 block of North Mayfield, according to Chicago Police.
He was shot multiple times in the abdomen and was driven by a witness to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)