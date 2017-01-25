Teen, 14, Dies After Being Pulled From School Swimming Pool

January 25, 2017 3:14 PM
Garfield Park, Swimming Pool

(STMW) — A 14-year-old boy died after he was pulled from a pool Wednesday afternoon at a high school in the Southwest Side Garfield Ridge neighborhood, authorities said.

Crews responded to Kennedy High School at 6325 W. 56th St. and found the boy in the pool area, Fire Media Affairs Director Larry Langford said.

The boy had been in the pool but was pulled from the water before firefighters arrived, Langford said.

The 14-year-old boy was taken to MacNeal Hospital in Berwyn, where he was pronounced dead, according to Chicago Police.

Area Central detectives are investigating.

Chicago Public Schools spokesman Michael Passman said crisis supporters are on their way to the school, but he didn’t provide any additional information.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire copy; Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

 

